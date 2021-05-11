Pietrangelo scored a goal on a team-high six shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Pietrangelo drew 29:08 of ice time, the fourth time in 40 games he's logged over 29 minutes this season. The Golden Knights only had 15 skaters available Monday. Pietrangelo is up to six goals, 22 points, 119 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating this season.