Pietrangelo (upper body) practiced Monday but could miss Tuesday's game against Edmonton, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

During Monday's session, Pietrangelo paired with Ben Hutton, a frequent healthy scratch this season. The 35-year-old Pietrangelo doesn't appear to be ready to return from a three-game absence. He has produced four goals, 32 points, 119 shots on net and 131 blocked shots through 67 games this season.