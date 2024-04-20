Pietrangelo (appendectomy) will be a full participant in practice Saturday.

Pietrangelo has been out of action with what reported to be an illness since April 2, and now we know he underwent successful appendectomy surgery at that time. He appears that he will be ready to play Game 1 in Dallas on Monday. Pietrangelo had only four goals -- his lowest total since the 2009-10 season when he had one goal in nine games as a 19-year-old -- and 29 assists in 64 appearances this season. He should return to his regular spot on the first unit, as well as seeing first power-play time.