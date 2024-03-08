Pietrangelo registered an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Pietrangelo has earned three points over his last five games. The 34-year-old had a new defense partner Thursday, with Noah Hanifin lining up with Pietrangelo while Alec Martinez (undisclosed) went to injured reserve Wednesday. Pietrangelo's never been one to back down on offense to focus on defense, and that's unlikely to change with the new look to the Golden Knights' blue line. He's earned 30 points, 131 shots on net, 140 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 58 appearances.