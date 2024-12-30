Pietrangelo logged an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Pietrangelo has four helpers over his last two games. He set up Brett Howden's opening tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 34-year-old Pietrangelo is up to 20 points, 64 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-17 rating through 33 appearances this season. As long as he stays healthy, he shouldn't have trouble surpassing his 33-point regular season from 2023-24.