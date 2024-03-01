Pietrangelo scored a goal on five shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Pietrangelo is up to four goals on the year, with two of them being among his seven points in February. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 29 points, 128 shots on net, 132 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 55 outings overall. His offense remains solid, but Shea Theodore's return in February meant fewer power-play chances for Pietrangelo.