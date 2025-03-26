Pietrangelo (lower body) may not playing during the Golden Knights' road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pietrangelo's injury is not believed to be long term, but there's some doubt about his availability for the next two games at a minimum. Vegas is at Chicago on Friday and at Nashville on Saturday. Fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place in the seemingly likely event Pietrangelo is sidelined for one or both of those games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Unavailable versus Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Registers two helpers Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Logs assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Puts up helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Breaks slump Thursday•