Pietrangelo scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-5 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo opened the scoring a minute into the game, then added helpers on William Karlsson's shorthanded goal and Alec Martinez's second tally of the game, both in the third period. The goal was Pietrangelo's first of the campaign. He's been good when healthy with nine points, 30 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 10 appearances.