Pietrangelo (illness) will return to action Saturday against Minnesota, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Following a six-game absence, Pietrangelo will replace Ben Hutton in the lineup. The 34-year-old Pietrangelo has four goals, 32 points, 137 shots on net and 155 blocked shots across 62 outings this season.
