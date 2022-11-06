Pietrangelo picked up a power-play assist, blocked six shots, fired two shots on goal, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Pietrangelo had a rather unimpressive performance until he helped out on a Jonathan Marchessault goal in the third period. The assist was Pietrangelo's 10th of the season, and he's earned five of them on the power play. The defenseman has yet to score on 26 shots, and he's added 34 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating in a top-four role.