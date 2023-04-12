Pietrangelo notched a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

With the helper, Pietrangelo has matched his career high in points (54), a mark he set in the 2017-18 campaign with the Blues. He's made quite the surge to get there, racking up three goals and 16 assists over the last 21 games. The defenseman has added 170 shots on net, 174 blocked shots, 65 hits and a plus-11 rating through 72 appearances. Pietrangelo will have one more chance to set a new career high in points when the Golden Knights visit Seattle on Thursday.