Pietrangelo logged a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Pietrangelo helped out on a Chandler Stephenson goal in the first period. This was Pietrangelo's second power-play helper in as many games. For the season, the star defenseman is up to 43 points (12 on the power play), 217 shots on net, 158 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 77 outings.