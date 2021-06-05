Pietrangelo registered an assist, four blocked shots, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Pietrangelo set up William Karlsson's opening tally in the second period. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo has made a secondary scoring contribution from the blue line with four assists in 10 playoff games. The Ontario native has added 35 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating.