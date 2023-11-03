Pietrangelo logged two assists, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

One of Pietrangelo's helpers came on the power play. He doubled his point total for the year to four, all of which have been assists. The 33-year-old defenseman also has 12 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through six appearances after missing time early on with an upper-body injury.