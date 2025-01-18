Pietrangelo notched an assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pietrangelo ended a six-game slump with the helper. The defenseman set up Tomas Hertl's opening goal in the second period. Even with the recent slump on offense, Pietrangelo remains in a top-four role with power-play time. The 34-year-old blueliner has 22 points, 81 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 42 appearances this season.