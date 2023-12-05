Pietrangelo picked up an assist in Monday's 2-1 OT home loss against the Blues.

Pietrangelo had the primary assist in Jack Eichel's power-play goal at 12:58 of the third period, tying the game to force overtime. He ended up with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits in a team-high 23:40 of ice time across 24 shifts. Pietrangelo has notched three assists in the past three games. It was his first point in front of the home fans since posting a goal and three points Nov. 10 against the Sharks.