Pietrangelo notched two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Pietrangelo has played well lately with a goal and five assists over his last six contests. The defenseman helped out on tallies by Nicolas Roy (on the power play) and Nicolas Hague in Sunday's win. For the season, Pietrangelo is up to 32 points (two on the power play), 119 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 67 appearances. He's steady defensively and chips in enough offense from a top-four role to be a fine fantasy blueliner.