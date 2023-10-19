Pietrangelo (upper body) will miss Thursday's contest against Winnipeg, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pietrangelo also missed Vegas' previous two contests. He has an assist in two games this season. Pietrangelo will serve in a top-four capacity and have a role on the power play once he's healthy.
