Pietrangelo (personal) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Islanders, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Pietrangelo missed nine games as his four-year-old daughter developed a lesion on her brain after contracting the flu and was seriously ill. She has improved considerably, allowing Pietrangelo to return to the lineup Saturday. Pietrangelo will quarterback the first power play as usual. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season.