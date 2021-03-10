Pietrangelo (undisclosed) traveled back to Vegas to be reevaluated by team doctors, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports, indicating he will miss the next three games.

It seems Pietrangelo's return to St. Louis will have to wait a little longer due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was on a tear with one goal and five assists in his last seven contests while logging 24:57 of ice time per game. With the 31-year-old Ontario native on the shelf, Shea Theodore figures to provide the bulk of the offensive workload from the backline.