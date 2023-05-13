Pietrangelo (suspension) will return to the lineup for Game 6 in Edmonton on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pietrangelo was given a one-game suspension for his slash on the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl in Game 4 on Thursday. He has six assists in nine playoff games this season and will quarterback the second power play versus the Oilers. He had 11 goals and 54 points in 73 regular-season games in 2022-23.