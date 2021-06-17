Pietrangelo scored twice on seven shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.

Both goals came off of faceoff wins, which saw Pietrangelo unleash long shots from the blue line to beat Carey Price. The veteran defenseman has picked up the scoring pace lately with three goals and four helpers in his last six games. Pietrangelo is up to 10 points, 60 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating through 15 playoff outings.