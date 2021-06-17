Pietrangelo scored twice on seven shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.
Both goals came off of faceoff wins, which saw Pietrangelo unleash long shots from the blue line to beat Carey Price. The veteran defenseman has picked up the scoring pace lately with three goals and four helpers in his last six games. Pietrangelo is up to 10 points, 60 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating through 15 playoff outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Two points in series-clinching win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Records helper Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Adds power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Nabs helper Tuesday•