Pietrangelo scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Pietrangelo joined the rush and scored in the first period. The 31-year-old has four goals and 14 points through 29 contests this season. He's added 82 shots on goal, 64 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in a top-four role on the blue line.
More News
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Adds insurance goal•
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Helps out on empty-netter•
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Picks up helper•
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Leads squad in ice time in return•
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Taken off LTIR•
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Could return Wednesday•