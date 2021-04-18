Pietrangelo scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Pietrangelo joined the rush and scored in the first period. The 31-year-old has four goals and 14 points through 29 contests this season. He's added 82 shots on goal, 64 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in a top-four role on the blue line.