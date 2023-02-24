Pietrangelo tallied the game-winning goal in the Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime victory over Calgary on Thursday.

Pietrangelo also recorded a plus-1 rating, a shot, two hits and a block in 20:35 of ice time. He's up to eight goals, 35 points, a plus-3 rating, 118 shots, 48 hits and 130 blocks in 48 games this season. Pietrangelo was going through a slow stretch offensively, recording just an assist over his previous four contests.