Pietrangelo supplied a pair of goals in Vegas' 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville on Tuesday.
It was Pietrangelo's first multi-goal effort of the 2022-23 campaign. The 33-year-old was on a roll, recording a goal and 14 points over 10 contests from March 9-28, but he cooled down with just an assist over the three-game stretch leading into Tuesday's action. Perhaps he's launching right back into another hot streak. Through 69 appearances this season, Pietrangelo has 11 goals and 52 points.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Slides assist in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Assist streak at four games•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Puts up assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Four helpers against Jackets•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches helper Thursday•