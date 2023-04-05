Pietrangelo supplied a pair of goals in Vegas' 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

It was Pietrangelo's first multi-goal effort of the 2022-23 campaign. The 33-year-old was on a roll, recording a goal and 14 points over 10 contests from March 9-28, but he cooled down with just an assist over the three-game stretch leading into Tuesday's action. Perhaps he's launching right back into another hot streak. Through 69 appearances this season, Pietrangelo has 11 goals and 52 points.