Pietrangelo logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Pietrangelo earned his 20th assist of the season when he set up Reilly Smith late in the third period. This was Pietrangelo's second helper in as many games since returning from a nine-game personal absence. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 23 points, 57 shots, 55 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating in 25 contests overall.
