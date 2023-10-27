Pietrangelo (upper body) is slated to play Friday versus Chicago, per Rochelle Richards of KTNV Las Vegas.

Pietrangelo was unavailable for the Golden Knights' past five contests because of his upper-body injury. He has an assist in two contests this season and recorded 54 points in 73 outings in 2022-23. Pietrangelo is expected to serve in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit. His return might push Kaedan Korczak out of the lineup Friday.