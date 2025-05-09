Now Playing

Pietrangelo (illness) is good to draw back into the lineup against Edmonton for Game 2 on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Pietrangelo missed Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton because of the illness. He has a goal and three points across six playoff appearances this year. Kaedan Korczak is expected to be a healthy scratch due to Pietrangelo's return.

