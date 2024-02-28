Pietrangelo recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pietrangelo was initially credited with the goal, but Jonathan Marchessault got a piece of it. The helper was Pietrangelo's first point in his last three outings. The 34-year-old defenseman has predictably taken a back seat to Shea Theodore on offense in recent games following Theodore's return from an upper-body injury. Pietrangelo is at 28 points, 123 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 43 hits and a minus-1 rating through 54 games this season.