Pietrangelo notched an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Pietrangelo has gotten offense back to a respectable level with three points and a plus-5 rating over his last five contests. The 33-year-old had just four points, all assists, in December. For the season, he's at 18 points, 98 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 39 appearances. With Shea Theodore (upper body) still lacking a clear timeline to return, Pietrangelo remains the top blueliner for Vegas.