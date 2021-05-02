Pietrangelo registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Pietrangelo slid a pass to Jonathan Marchessault, who scored on a one-timer 3:04 into overtime. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo has picked up four assists in his last four games. The Ontario native is up to 18 points, 98 shots, 70 blocked shots, a plus-17 rating and three power-play assists in 35 outings this season.