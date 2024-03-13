Pietrangelo notched an assist, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Pietrangelo fed Jack Eichel for the goal on an odd-man rush at 3:01 of overtime. This was Pietrangelo's second assist over five games in March. The 34-year-old has seen more defensive usage since Shea Theodore rejoined the lineup, and Noah Hanifin will likely also eat into Pietrangelo's looks on offense. For the season, he has 31 points, 148 blocked shots, 134 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 60 appearances.