Pietrangelo was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Thursday's game against the Blues has been canceled due to multiple COVID-19 cases among the Golden Knights. Pietrangelo is the only player who was placed in virus protocol. He's not expected to play when the team returns to action Monday against the Sharks.
