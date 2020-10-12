Petrangelo and the Golden Knights agreed to a seven-year, $8.8 million AAV contract on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

One of the most highly anticipated signings of the 2020 offseason, Pietrangelo has finally reached an agreement with Vegas. The 30-year-old blueliner has scored at least 40 points in each of the last four seasons, including 52 with a career-high 16 goals during the 2019-20 campaign. Last season was also his third top-five finish in Norris Trophy voting. Pietrangelo will be an anchor for the Golden Knights' defensive group.