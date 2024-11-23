Pietrangelo (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Montreal, SinBin.vegas reports.
Pietrangelo will miss his second straight game, but he hasn't been ruled out yet for Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. He has accounted for two goals, 12 assists, 39 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 16 hits across 19 appearances this season. If Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) remains out, Robert Hagg will fill in again for Pietrangelo versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Produces assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Forces overtime Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Nets first goal of season Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Two more assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Dishes out three helpers again•