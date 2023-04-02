Pietrangelo notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Pietrangelo has stepped up with 10 helpers over his last eight games, though only one of them has come on the power play. He had the secondary assist on Ben Hutton's game-tying goal in the first period Saturday. Pietrangelo is up to 50 points for the first time since 2019-20 and the fifth time in his career. He's added 150 shots on net, 164 blocked shots, 62 hits and a plus-7 rating through 67 outings.