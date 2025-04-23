Pietrangelo logged an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2.
Pietrangelo has a helper in each of the first two playoff games. He's also racked up seven blocks, three hits, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 35-year-old defenseman should continue to see plenty of ice time in a top-four role, but don't be surprised if the offense fades, as Pietrangelo's defense is his strongest attribute at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Offers helper in Game 1 win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in action•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Won't suit up in Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Out with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not ready to return•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Under the weather•