Pietrangelo exited Thursday's game versus the Sharks after taking a puck up high, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pietrangelo was bleeding but left the ice under his own power. It doesn't seem like it'll be a significant issue, but it'll be worth monitoring for fantasy managers heading into Saturday's game versus the Ducks. Prior to his injury, Pietrangelo recorded one assist in 19:51 of ice time. He's added three blocked shots and four shots on goal through two contests this season.