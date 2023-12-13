Pietrangelo registered an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Pietrangelo had the secondary helper on Mark Stone's game-winning goal in the extra session. Over the last seven games, Pietrangelo has gotten his offense on track with five assists and 16 shots. He's up to 14 points, 60 shots, 68 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 25 appearances this season. The 33-year-old continues to operate as Vegas' top blueliner with Shea Theodore (upper body) out.