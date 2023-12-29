Pietrangelo recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Pietrangelo went six games without a point before assisting on William Karlsson's tally Thursday. The drought was Pietrangelo's second of five or more contests -- he's been a little less consistent than fantasy managers would expect this season. The defenseman has 15 points, 77 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 32 outings overall while playing in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit.