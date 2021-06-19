Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Pietrangelo has tallied three times in his last two games. The star defenseman has brought his best in the postseason with 11 points, 63 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 16 games. With the Golden Knights now down 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, they'll need the 31-year-old to continue to provide offense from the blue line as they look to even up the series in Sunday's Game 4.