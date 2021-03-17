Pietrangelo (undisclosed) remains unavailable ahead of Wednesday's game versus San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pietrangelo will miss a fifth straight game Wednesday and remains without a concrete timetable for his return. At this point the 31-year-old blueliner should be considered out indefinitely until the Golden Knights release an update clarifying his status.
