Pietrangelo was held off the scoresheet for the 10th straight game in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Pietrangelo is also minus-6 in that span, though he has added 17 shots on net and 24 blocked shots. The 35-year-old pulled out of representing Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off to rest an undisclosed injury, which may still be partially impacting his performance, though it's clearly not yet serious enough to prevent him from playing. For the season, Pietrangelo has 25 points, 101 shots on net, 110 blocks and a plus-6 rating across 55 appearances. He may see a little more playing time in the absence of Shea Theodore (arm).