Pietrangelo notched an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Pietrangelo snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper on Alec Martinez's tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Pietrangelo was limited to 10 points, 44 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 21 playoff appearances. His offense wasn't as prominent as usual, but his leadership on the blue line was a key part of the Golden Knights' defensive structure that helped them capture their first Stanley Cup title.