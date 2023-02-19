Pietrangelo logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.
Pietrangelo helped out on a Brett Howden goal in the first period. This was Pietrangelo's first assist since Jan. 21, though he also managed two goals in that span. The 33-year-old's offense has turned a little inconsistent lately, but he remains in a top-four role, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much. He has 34 points, 116 shots on net, 126 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 47 contests.
