Pietrangelo logged three assists, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo earned his first multi-point effort since Oct. 26. His assists came in three different situations -- he helped out on Noah Hanifin's even-strength tally in the first period as well as a shorthanded Brayden McNabb goal and a Brett Howden empty-netter in the third. The 34-year-old Pietrangelo hasn't been a must-have player in fantasy, but he's done enough to maintain decent value. He's at three goals, 16 assists, 63 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 32 appearances. Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin represent more consistent contributors for offense from the blue line.