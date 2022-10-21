Pietrangelo recorded a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Pietrangelo helped out on the first and last goals in the contest. The defenseman is doing well early in 2022-23, posting five assists, nine shots on goal, nine blocked shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating in five games. The 32-year-old has earned two of his assists on the power play, where he's seeing time with the first unit. He appears to be ahead of Shea Theodore on all parts of the depth chart, so Pietrangelo's success on offense could be fairly sustainable.