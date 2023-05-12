Pietrangelo received a one-game suspension for slashing Oilers' forward Leo Draisaitl.

Pietrangelo will miss Game 5 and be eligible to return for Game 6 on Sunday. The 33-year-old notched six assists in his first six postseason contests but has been held without a point in three games since. Shea Theodore will likely see a boost in playing time for Game 5 on Friday.

