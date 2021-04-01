Pietrangelo (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve, indicating that he'll play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Puck Pedia reports.

Pietrangelo hasn't played since suffering an undisclosed injury during a 4-0 win over the Sharks on March 6. The 31-year-old blueliner contributed two goals and 10 points through the first 18 games of the season. The Golden Knights are hoping for more offensive production from Pietrangelo -- who signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract last summer -- down the stretch.