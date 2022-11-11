Pietrangelo scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

His tally early in the third period was Pietrangelo's first goal of the season, but he's been plenty productive without lighting the lamp. The veteran blueliner has 13 points through 15 games along with 18 hits, 29 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.